Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Hoth Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %
Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.37.
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile
