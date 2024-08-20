Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

