Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HHH traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.