HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,230 shares of the computer maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in HP were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

