H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

