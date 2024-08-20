Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HII. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.90. 185,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

