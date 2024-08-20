Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $12.50. Hut 8 shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 872,643 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Insider Activity at Hut 8

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

