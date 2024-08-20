IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.33.

IAG opened at $5.13 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

