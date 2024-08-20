ICON One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $135.33 million and $2.48 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,013,691,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,013,691,526 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,013,676,529.8446975. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

