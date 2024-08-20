IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,094,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 4,762,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,396.4 days.
IGO Stock Performance
Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. IGO has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
About IGO
