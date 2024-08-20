IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,094,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 4,762,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,396.4 days.

IGO Stock Performance

Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. IGO has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

