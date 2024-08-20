IndiGG Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $2,017.71 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

