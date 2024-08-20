Insider Buying: Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Insider Acquires 1,276,196 Shares of Stock

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Newman bought 1,276,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,714.70 ($64,672.09).

Atlas Pearls Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Atlas Pearls alerts:

Atlas Pearls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and sells south sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Pearls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Pearls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.