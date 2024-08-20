Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.5 %

LII stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,680. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $551.62 and its 200-day moving average is $501.18. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.53 and a 12 month high of $594.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

