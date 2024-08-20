Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.56, for a total value of C$429,579.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 608,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,158. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.