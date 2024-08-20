Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.56, for a total value of C$429,579.00.
Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 608,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,158. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
