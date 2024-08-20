Insider Selling: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,085,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,910 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.20, for a total transaction of $1,939,662.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $6,238,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88.

On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.00. 35,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $335.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.