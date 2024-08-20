Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $184.45 and last traded at $185.99. Approximately 114,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 832,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

