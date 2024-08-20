Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSFree Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 191,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 81,882 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 426,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

