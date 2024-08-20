Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,170 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.