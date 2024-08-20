Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.70. 1,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

