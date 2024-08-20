Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 114,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

