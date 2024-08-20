Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

QQQ stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.55. 10,840,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,729,203. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

