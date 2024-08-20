Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 135,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,349. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

