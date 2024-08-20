Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.36. Iris Energy shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,904,966 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

