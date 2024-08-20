Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Iron Horse Acquisitions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IROH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,709,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 145.7% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the period.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IROH opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

