iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $198,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 68,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 85,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $97.89. 25,300,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,431,445. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.