iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.63. 61,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,984. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $116.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.