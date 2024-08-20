iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Apollon Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $562.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

