iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $562.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.31. The stock has a market cap of $485.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

