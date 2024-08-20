iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $5.18 on Monday, reaching $562.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.20 and its 200 day moving average is $527.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $485.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

