iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Holdings Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3,134.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 45,573 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,169. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

