iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.14. 349,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

