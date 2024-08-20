iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.