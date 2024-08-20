iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $182.83. The stock had a trading volume of 576,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

