iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 274,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $217,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.20. 16,195,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,562,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

