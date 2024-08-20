iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,071,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.23. The company had a trading volume of 149,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,988. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

