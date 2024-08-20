iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after buying an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,637. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

