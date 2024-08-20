Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.28

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 13800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.48.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.