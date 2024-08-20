Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

JMHLY opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.99.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

