Jefferies Financial Group Raises Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 1,090

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.54) to GBX 1,090 ($14.16) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.12) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 904.29 ($11.75).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

About Howden Joinery Group

LON:HWDN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 906 ($11.77). The stock had a trading volume of 265,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 612 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 956.50 ($12.43). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 899.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 877.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,969.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

