Jefferies Financial Group Raises Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 1,090

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.54) to GBX 1,090 ($14.16) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.12) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 904.29 ($11.75).
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
