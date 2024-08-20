JMP Securities Trims CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Target Price to $16.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CureVac has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

CVAC opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $741.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.64. CureVac has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. Analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

