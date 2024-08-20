JOE Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $111.65 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,075,252 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

