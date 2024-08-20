John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Gap Down to $102.04

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.04, but opened at $99.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 3,331 shares.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
