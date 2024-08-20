John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Gap Down to $102.04

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.04, but opened at $99.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 3,331 shares.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.