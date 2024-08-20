John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.49

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 11188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 65,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

