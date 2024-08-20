John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.49

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 11188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
