JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $285.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Stock Up 15.1 %

Fabrinet stock traded up $35.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.61. 686,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.85. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.