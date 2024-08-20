JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target to $26.00

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Price Performance

NYSE PAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 1.47. Paymentus has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paymentus by 128,017.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Paymentus during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Paymentus by 130.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.