Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $14.46. Kanzhun shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 637,527 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kanzhun by 6.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

