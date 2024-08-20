Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.47 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $358.04 million and $8.47 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00035780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

