Kellanova (NYSE:K) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.52

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.46, with a volume of 2142265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Kellanova Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,822,882 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

