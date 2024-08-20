Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

