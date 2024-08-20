Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 2,604,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,025,098. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

