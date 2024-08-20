Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 5923677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

